WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg wants your opinion on the future of Graham Avenue

    The City of Winnipeg wants feedback from residents on the future of Graham Avenue. (Charles Lefebvre/CTV News Winnipeg) The City of Winnipeg wants feedback from residents on the future of Graham Avenue. (Charles Lefebvre/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.

    On Wednesday, the city announced it is holding an open house where Winnipeggers can learn about the vision for Graham, view the draft CentrePlan 2050, and speak with the project team.

    Winnipeg will also be putting out an online survey for residents to give their feedback on the proposed plan for Graham Avenue. The survey will be available on May 23.

    The open house will take place on May 15 at the Millennium Library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    The vision for Graham Avenue

    According to the city, during the public engagement process for CentrePlan 2050, the project team identified a need for Graham Avenue to focus on pedestrians, and allow for activities, events and celebrations.

    In May 2023, Winnipeg began asking residents about their priorities for the downtown area to begin forming CentrePlan 2050. The current draft incorporates public feedback, as well as input from stakeholders.

    The draft CentrePlan 2050 will be brought to council for approval in the coming months. It can be viewed online. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

    A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News