Thousands of people have descended on the city’s downtown as the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild in game five of the first round series.

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party hit its capacity of 15,000, and expanded to shut down northbound Hargrave St. at St. Mary Ave. to accommodate additional crowds.

In total, Winnipeg police said the party maxed out at 16,000. Police expected there was another 2,000 milling about in the core.

Inside Bell MTS Place another 15,000 fans are busy cheering on the Jets.

That means more than 30,000 people are in the city’s core.

It’s anticipated if the Jets move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Economic Development Winnipeg will keep the playoff parties going.