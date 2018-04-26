The Winnipeg Jets are preparing to ice out the Nashville Predators in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, meanwhile fans are gearing up for more street celebrations.

Economic Development Winnipeg announced Thursday the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party is expanding again. The party will expand eastward on Graham Avenue up to Garry Street and Smith Street, and will move northward up to Portage Avenue.

A massive new screen will be added to the festivities, along with additional amenities and vendors to accommodate larger crowds.

The parties will take place for all home games at Bell MTS Place. The first one for round two starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1. Puck drop that day is 7 p.m. The second street party takes place Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m., with a game time of 8:30 p.m.

For the first time ever, fans can also take part in away game festivities. True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE) announced Wednesday it will open up Bell MTS Place Friday and Sunday when the Jets are in Nashville. Fans can pay $10 for tickets, and will be able to watch the games on the scoreboard screens.

Approximately 35,000 people attended the street parties in the first round.

THE COST OF CELEBRATING

Economic Development Winnipeg said the cost of hosting Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties during round one have been finalized.

It said the total cost for all three parties was $394,000.

Of this, TNSE covered a total of $226,000. That includes a $30,000 contribution to the City of Winnipeg, which assisted with policing and transit costs.

Economic Development Winnipeg pitched in $28,000.

The remaining $140,000 lands on the city, and is being managed within existing council-approved budgets.

The economic impact of the parties has yet to be determined, but Economic Development Winnipeg said the benefits are being felt locally.