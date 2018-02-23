A Winnipeg woman has been arrested after a Thursday morning police chase.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop at 11:15 a.m. in the McPhillips-Pacific Street area when the driver of the vehicle left the area and was found parked and the suspect was seen fleeing down a back lane.

The officers gave chase and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was in possession of three bags of methamphetamine, with a street value of $4,500.

“An investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen during the morning of February 19, 2018, from the 600 block of Boyd Avenue. The vehicle also had stolen license plates on it that had been taken from a vehicle overnight on February 17, 2018, in the 400 block of Flora Avenue,” said the WPS in a statement.

Amanda Crystal Rose Munroe, 27, has been charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and three other charges.