Winnipeg woman charged in pair of stabbings

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid charges following a pair of Wednesday night stabbings on Main Street.

The investigation began around 5 p.m. when officers were called to a stabbing in the 800 block of Main Street.

While on their way to the scene, officers found a woman at the corner of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue who matched the description of the suspect. Police noted she was “brandishing an edged weapon.”

The suspect was arrested.

Once at the scene, a 41-year-old man approached police, saying he had been stabbed. Officers also located another victim – a 34-year-old man with upper body injuries.

Officers provided medical care to both, using a tourniquet on the 41-year-old.

Both victims were taken to hospital – the 41-year-old was in stable condition and the second victim was in unstable condition. The 34-year-old was later upgraded to stable.

Policed investigated and found the suspect was walking in the 800 block of Main Street when a confrontation happened with the 34-year-old man. According to the WPS, the incident escalated, and the man was stabbed.

Police said the suspect ran away, alleging she then approached and stabbed the 41-year-old man without provocation.

A 41-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with the condition of a release order. She is in custody.