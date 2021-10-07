Winnipeg woman charged with second-degree murder following death of 63-year-old

Winnipeg police Winnipeg police

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results

A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island