Winnipeg woman charged with second-degree murder following death of 63-year-old
A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of a 63-year-old man in the Munroe East neighbourhood on Oct. 3.
Skylynn Autumn Elizabeth Keeper was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Arnel Deleon Arabe. The charge has not been proven in court.
Arabe’s body was found in a suite in a shared residence in the first 100 block of Prevette Street Sunday morning.
Police allege Arabe and Keeper were known to each other.
The investigation into Arabe’s death is ongoing by the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit. Anyone with information on the investigation can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Quebec police issue Amber Alert for two abducted toddlers; seeking black Chevrolet Traverse
Quebec police have issued an Amber Alert for a black Chevrolet Traverse with license plate E35 SSW, last seen in Sutton, in the Eastern Townships. The driver, the mother of two abducted infants, may have been heading east.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians are being hit with all-time record gasoline prices heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend. Federal government data shows the average national retail price for regular gasoline in Canada hit $1.45 per litre this week.
Acetaminophen recall: Incorrect dosage on label could lead to overdose, Health Canada says
Health Canada has issued a recall for two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen tablets distributed by Teva Canada because of a labelling error that could result in a person exceeding the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
Gas, food prices on the rise in Sask.
The cost to fill up your tank and your grocery cart is on the rise in Saskatchewan.
Calgary
-
164 Calgary schools report COVID-19 cases, 3 with outbreaks
Hundreds of Calgary schools are currently under alert due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases while three have reached outbreak status.
-
Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licence for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets.
-
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
Edmonton
-
'Shocked and so happy': Edmonton-area man wins $2M lottery
An Edmonton-area man is $2 million richer after he won the lottery in September.
-
Sister of pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated
Jennifer Rosebluff-Thomas died of COVID-19 last month. She was about 29 weeks pregnant with her ninth child. She was also unvaccinated and contracted the more dangerous Delta variant.
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine requirement could be mandated for health-care workers if warranted
Ontario’s health minister says that the Ford government isn’t ruling out making it mandatory for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as it did last week for those working in the long-term care sector.
-
Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
-
Further charges laid after GTA homes rented using fake ID turned into rooming houses
Additional charges have been laid against a GTA man who has been accused of using fraudulent documents to rent luxury houses only to turn them into rooming houses for a profit.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec police issue Amber Alert for two abducted toddlers; seeking black Chevrolet Traverse
Quebec police have issued an Amber Alert for a black Chevrolet Traverse with license plate E35 SSW, last seen in Sutton, in the Eastern Townships. The driver, the mother of two abducted infants, may have been heading east.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Ottawa
-
Fire destroys 12 townhouse units at housing development in Ottawa's west end
Damage is estimated at $6 million after the Wednesday evening fire in a townhouse complex under construction at the Connections in Kanata development by Mattamy Homes, near Canadian Tire Centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the eve of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Thirteen of the 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Kingston, Ont. hospital places 59 employees on indefinite leave for violating vaccine mandate
All physicians, staff and learners at the Kingston, Ont. research and teaching hospital were required to provide proof of having received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated, by Sept. 21.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
-
Circuit breaker restrictions causes confusion for some New Brunswickers
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 , people in high-risk zones in New Brunswick are being told to limit their contacts to their single household for the next two weeks.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.
-
Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
-
No charges following unsanctioned gathering in Waterloo last week: police
Regional police say they didn't lay any charges in relation to an unsanctioned gathering in Waterloo earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced to 46 months in U.S. prison for attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai, Colombia
A U.S. judge has sentenced a B.C. man to 46 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai and Colombia.
-
Dozens of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients transferred out of Northern B.C. for care: health minister
A growing number of COVID-19 patients from Northern B.C. are being flown south for care, the province's health minister says.
-
Lifesaving cystic fibrosis drug will soon be covered in B.C., health ministry says
The B.C. Ministry of Health says British Columbians living with cystic fibrosis will benefit from a new national health improvement network and are now eligible to receive provincial coverage of a new medication.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide new case update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.
-
Man who was reported missing now wanted on mental health warrant: Saanich police
Saanich police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a mental health warrant.