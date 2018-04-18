Manitoba Court of Appeal Justice Michel Monnin has denied bail for Andrea Giesbrecht, the woman convicted in February 2017 of concealing the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker.

Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8.5 years in custody in July 2017.

She’s appealing the conviction based on 42 grounds.

In a written decision, Justice Monnin said he’s satisfied that Giesbrecht’s appeal is not frivolous.

Monnin said he denied the bail application because of concerns about part of Giesbrecht’s proposed bail plan in which she asked to reside at home.

Giesbrecht’s lawyers told court it was not possible for her to stay at the Elizabeth Fry Society because there were no openings, but in his decision Monnin said Giesbrecht wouldn’t be permitted to stay with the society even if there was an opening.

“I considered where the accused might reside while on release,” Monnin wrote. “The fact that such residence at the society would be in a structured setting and under direct supervision informed my consideration of the third prong of the test and is crucial to my disposition of her application.”

“The Court has now been advised by the society itself, that not only is there no opening at a facility of the society, the possibility of the accused ever being admitted to such a facility at any time is not possible because the mandate of the society does not permit it to house federally sentenced prisoners.”

Monnin said he would have been prepared to grant judicial interim release if Giesbrecht could have lived in a controlled setting.

“That not being a possibility at this point in time, I am not prepared to grant the application as presently advanced. If a different release plan was proposed in the future, I would then possibly be prepared to consider the accused a candidate for release.”