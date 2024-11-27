WINNIPEG
    • Winnipeg woman dies following head-on crash: Manitoba RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image)
    A Winnipeg woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 on Monday.

    According to RCMP, a Manitoba First Nations Police officer came across a crash near Macdonald, roughly 25 kilometres northwest of Portage la Prairie, at 5:40 p.m.

    Mounties and emergency crews attended the scene soon after.

    Investigators believe an SUV being driven south went over the centre line and collided with an SUV being driven north. RCMP said visibility may have been a factor in the crash.

    The driver of the northbound SUV, a 50-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 47-year-old man from Winnipeg, was taken to a local hospital and then to Winnipeg for further treatment.

    RCMP continues to investigate the crash.

