Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP

RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.

Investigators said they received calls around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a "parachuting incident" in the Gimli Industrial Park.

When police arrived on scene, a woman was found unresponsive and she was declared dead at the scene of the incident.

RCMP said the woman was a very experienced skydiver and she was wearing the proper safety gear.

"When she jumped from the plane, her parachute appeared to open at the proper altitude, but she entered in a spin and collided with the ground," RCMP said in a release.

Investigators said there were no problems with the plane and three other people were in the aircraft when the woman jumped.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Skydiving Manitoba had no comment on the incident.