Winnipeg woman falls into construction pit after sidewalk sinks
Winnipeg woman falls into construction pit after sidewalk sinks
A 70-year-old Winnipeg woman required rescuing and a trip to the hospital after falling into a construction hole beside her house.
Dave Hill says his mother was walking beside her house Tuesday afternoon when her sidewalk suddenly sunk. The ground gave out and she fell into the hole.
He says she fell into the fence between the properties, down several feet, and into the water-filled hole.
“She screamed for help and luckily there was a lady dropping her daughter off she called 911 and I believe the paramedics were here within like 20 minutes,” Hill said.
A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service told CTV News she needed a low-angle rescue.
She was brought to the hospital in stable condition and has returned home with no major injuries.
"It was a normal walking path which is why she used it and it obviously was not safe," Hill said.
He noted they were not contacted by the construction companies and his mother did not receive any notice of construction.
The hole has been there for roughly three weeks.
Hill says they weren't told to not use their sidewalk and thinks a downpouring of rain softened the ground.
Now - there is a second fence on the sidewalk lining the opening and WFPS caution tape across the path's entrance.
"Either the ground should have been shored up to prevent landslide or this walkway should have been blocked off this whole time,” Hill said.
The City of Winnipeg says Workplace Health and Safety has been notified. CTV News has reached out to the demolition construction company. It did not wish to comment.
"Determining who is responsible is not necessarily an easy step," litigation lawyer Matthew Duffy said.
The Pitblado Law partner says if there is a risk of injury - people need to be told about it and be careful.
"There's a duty to warn. So that might include caution concretes unstable or watch out for this fence."
Hill is worried this could happen to someone else.
"if it happens again it could result in major injury, death,” he said.
CTV News reached out to the City of Winnipeg for information on what safety precautions are needed for neighbouring properties when digging and if the hole needs support if erosion is possible but has not received a response.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, making him the second U.S. president to get the virus and underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society.
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
Regina
-
Riders file trademark application for new logo design
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed a trademark application for a previously-unseen logo design, although its potential purpose is currently unknown.
-
Regina man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting woman
A 50-year-old Regina man is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance with intent and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
Sask. RCMP charge suspect after man beaten in front of 6-year-old daughter
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault where a man was beaten while his six-year-old daughter looked on.
-
Sask. mom 'hopeful' for daughter's future with province expanding coverage for cystic fibrosis medication
Shardelle Brown is more hopeful for her 6-year-old daughter's future now that an important medication to treat cystic fibrosis will be covered by the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
How to cool your house during a heat wave
Millions of Canadians are grappling with high temperatures - and not everyone has an air conditioner. CTVNews.ca spoke with an energy expert for advice on how to keep your home cool during the heat wave.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
-
Netflix's vision for the future of streaming: More expensive or less convenient
Netflix lost roughly a million customers last quarter — the most in the company's 25-year history. But it stopped the bleeding in a nightmarish year, and the company believes that its new long-term initiatives will boost sales and subscribers.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, shower risk late tonight
Sunshine, light wind and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 20s again today.
-
Alta. prisoner serving time for manslaughter dead: Correctional Service Canada
A man serving time for manslaughter in the death of a woman in Edmonton in 2017 recently died while in an Alberta prison, according to Correctional Service Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
-
Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today. Here's what you need to know
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is set to roll through Toronto's east end for a memorial ride Thursday morning.
-
Pierre Poilievre says he would allow jets to fly in and out of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport if elected
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre says that if elected Prime Minister he would make changes to Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to allow jets to fly in and out of the downtown core.
Calgary
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast; storm potential entering weekend
Another shot at storms this evening ahead of a calmer weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Wednesday, Quebec reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19 and a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.
-
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
-
Councillors, mayoral candidates criticize proposed 'strong mayor' powers for Ottawa mayor
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Halifax police release photo of truck after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police have released a photo of truck they believe was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
-
Criminalize tactics of 'coercive control' of women used by N.S. mass killer: expert
An expert on gender-based violence is urging an inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting to recommend criminalizing isolation and intimidation tactics like those the killer used against women.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Police release photos in Waterloo assault investigation
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to an alleged assault that sent one person to hospital.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
-
Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend
As temperatures heat up across British Columbia, the wildfire situation is becoming more of a concern.
-
80-year-old nearly scammed out of $16,000; West Vancouver police announce arrest
A man was arrested in West Vancouver this week after an 80-year-old was nearly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. confirms pigs on Vancouver Island golf course will be dealt with by conservation officers
A Vancouver Island golf club is thrilled that conservation officers are finally stepping in to remove problem pigs from its grounds.
-
'It's distressing for everyone': B.C. Gulf Island residents worry they'll be stranded if medical emergency strikes at night
Residents of a B.C. Gulf Island are worried about being stranded during medical emergencies because BC Ferries can't guarantee sailings to get ambulances across to the hospital in Campbell River.
-
3 Victoria businesses receive $3.25M in federal funding for expansion
The federal government has promised $3.25-million split between three Vancouver Island companies to help them expand.