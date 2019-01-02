Jaylene Irwin found herself walking in the bitter cold early Tuesday morning after, she says, her taxi ride ended before getting her home.

The 23-year-old had been out celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends and called it a night when the bar she was at closed at 2 a.m.

Irwin said getting a cab was difficult.

Eventually, she said, a driver agreed to take her from a downtown night club to her home in Westwood, but then cut the trip short around 2:30 a.m. because he had to get to another call.

“We’re driving and then he says, ‘I don’t have time to take you the full way. I have to drop you off here,’” said Irwin. “I was just kind of shocked.”

Irwin said the driver asked her to get out of the cab near the intersection of Ferry Road and Portage Avenue.

Irwin said she tried to convince the driver to take her home but she says he insisted she get out.

She got out of the cab, with no nearby stores open, Irwin tried calling family for a ride home.

When she couldn’t get a hold of anyone, Irwin started walking but wasn’t dressed for the weather which saw overnight temperatures dip into the -20s (degrees in Celsius) and the wind chill value near -30 degrees Celsius.

She said she walked for around five minutes before the driver of a truck with three other passengers pulled over and offered her a ride home.

“These guys pulled over and asked if I was okay and obviously seeing myself in a skirt and high heels they probably were wondering what I was doing at 2:30 in the morning,” said Irwin. “They offered to give me a ride. I was kind of hesitant at first but they were younger than me and seemed pretty sincere so I didn’t feel like my safety was in danger at all.

“Luckily I was taken home safely after that.”

Irwin said a complaint has been filed with Duffy’s Taxi and with the City of Winnipeg which regulates the taxi industry.

Duffy’s Taxi tells CTV News it received a complaint from Irwin and is looking into the matter.

The company said it takes these issues seriously.

In this case, the company said it hasn’t determined if a Duffy’s driver was involved.

The company said Wednesday afternoon it planned to contact Irwin to get more information.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority, the department which oversees the taxi industry, said in an emailed statement to CTV News it takes complaints seriously and looks into every complaint it receives.

Under the Vehicles for Hire bylaw, a taxi driver must not refuse to drop off a passenger at their preferred destination unless the taxi driver believes there is a danger to their own personal safety.

Irwin said if the driver didn’t have time to drive her he shouldn’t have agreed to do the trip in the first place.

“I just don’t think it should be okay for them to be doing this,” said Irwin.