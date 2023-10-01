Winnipeg woman identified as hit-and-run victim: RCMP

RCMP continue to search for suspects after a fatal hit-and-run near Dugald, Manitoba.

The victim in the previously-reported Sept. 28 collision has been identified as a 27-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

Her body was found in the middle of the highway and hit by a driver around 1:50 a.m. last Wednesday approximately six kilometres east of Dugald.

An autopsy has confirmed the victim died from being hit by a vehicle earlier than that. RCMP say that suspect did not remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.