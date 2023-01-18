Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
What was supposed to be a long-awaited honeymoon in paradise ended in tragedy for a Winnipeg family.
Just 12 hours before Jesse and Stacey Ropos were set to fly home from the Catalonia Riviera Maya resort in Puerto Aventuras, Stacey was told by resort staff that her husband was dead.
“It was a gated community. It was supposed to be incredibly safe,” Stacey said in an interview with CTV News on Wednesday morning.
The couple had spent nine days at the resort, and together had "created so many memories," she said.
On Jan. 13, their final night, Stacey said she and her husband had visited a bar at the resort. Stacey said she went up to their room to sleep, while Jesse stayed back.
A translated police report, provided to CTV News Winnipeg, alleges Jesse fought two resort guests and two security officials. The report alleges two employees at the resort restrained Jesse, with one putting him in a chokehold.
At around 3 a.m., Stacey was woken up by resort staff and was led to the hotel bar.
"As I walked up, I saw the police tape and a woman stopped me and said, 'I hate to tell you that your husband is dead,'" Stacey said. “I just instantly ran underneath the police tape to where he was and just started screaming for him to get up.”
Two men, aged 36 and 34, were arrested and accused of homicide. They remain in custody, and the next steps will be decided on Friday.
Stacey said she has returned to Winnipeg, and said her husband's body is set to return today.
In a statement, a spokesperson with Global Affairs Canada said consular officials in Mexico are in contact with local authorities and providing assistance to the family.
“Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” the statement reads.
CTV News has reached out to Catalonia Resorts for comment.
