A Winnipeg woman recently turned 100-years-old – and celebrated with a bowling party.

“I always tell people you have to be interested in being here, and then you have to find something that interests you and go do it. Don’t sit and think about it, go do it,” said Pat Colborne.

Colborne has been bowling every week since 1945. When she turned 100 last week, her friends from Uptown Alley knew there was only one way to celebrate.

Meet Pat! She's got a pretty special birthday coming up, she will be turning 100 this week! Pat has been bowling every week since 1945, that's amazing!

We'll be throwing a little party for Pat next Tuesday around noon, right before bowling.#LetsGoBowling #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/aGpUSvarUz — Uptown Alley (@uptownalley204) October 1, 2019

Colborne said she loves bowling and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I said to the doctor, ‘I can’t give up my five-pin bowling, it’s too important to me’. He said ‘okay go ahead with it and see how you make out’ so I’m still seeing how I make out,” she said.

Colborne certainly has a passion for bowling – but it’s not the only thing she does to stay active. The 100-year-old said she learned to cross-country ski when she was 60, and likes to swim as well.

“I’ve always been in sports, at school and everything. As a matter of fact, our relay team held a junior women’s title for Manitoba in my school year.”

Colborne only moved into an assisted living home when she was 98. Up until then she said she still drove and looked after herself.

When she’s not participating in some sort of activity with friends, Colborne said she does what she can to put her mind to work.

“I do crossword puzzles and all that kind of stuff to keep my mind percolating and to use the knowledge that I know is in there.”

Colborne has no plan to slow down any time soon, and said she’ll keep bowling as long as she can – just don’t tell her doctor that.

“I don’t tell him now that I’m going bowling, I thought he might not approve, so I don’t tell him.”

-With files from CTV's Jamie Dowsett