Winnipeg woman with dementia abducted in 'completely random incident': police

Winnipeg police say a woman who lives with dementia was abducted early Saturday morning when the vehicle she was in was stolen.

Police said it was reported that 63-year-old Sandra McLaughlin was in the rear of a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot that was parked at a gas station in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. While the Jeep was parked, police said a man came up and stole it shortly before 2 a.m.

Video surveillance shows a man walking up to the Jeep, get in the passenger side and slide over to the driver seat. Police said a family member who had been driving the vehicle with Sandra is then seen walking up and attempting to stop the theft, but the Jeep drives away.

"There is a possibility that whoever took the vehicle may have not known that she was in that vehicle," said Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service. "It is early hours, she does live with dementia, so it is possible that she could still be in the back of that vehicle. We simply do not know at this time."

Police said the Jeep, which has a Manitoba licence plate KXR 852, was last seen heading west on Portage Avenue towards the Perimeter Highway.

Murray said it is unclear if the vehicle continued to drive west on the Trans-Canada Highway or turned off on the Perimeter Highway.

"That is something we are still trying to establish as the investigation progresses," Murray said.

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for McLaughlin. A silver alert is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

"It is an unusual incident. We have nothing to indicate that these parties know each other," Murray said. "At this point, it appears to be a completely random incident and a crime of opportunity."

He said while car thefts are fairly common in Winnipeg, for someone to be inside the vehicle when it is stolen is unusual.

Police are now asking for the public's help to find McLaughlin, who has dementia. She is described as five-foot-seven with a heavier build and long black and white hair. Police said she had been wearing a grey hoodie.

Police said the suspect is described as being about six feet tall, with dark hair. He was seen wearing a grey jacket, dark-coloured shorts, a hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.