

CTV Winnipeg





A West End resource centre said it’s running low on supplies that help its clients live a dignified life.

The West Central Women’s Resource Centre is asking the community for donations of hygiene products.

It needs, among other things, toothpaste, soap, razors, pads and tampons.

Staff said full-sized shampoo and conditioner bottles are a top priority and can have a big impact on someone’s life.

Denise Macdonald from the resource centre said she’s seen the impact.

“One woman who actually works with us now, she first found out about our organization because she needed some shampoo and since then she’s accessed our other programming, gotten back on her feet, got off EIA and is working with us now. So one little bottle of shampoo can make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

Unused hygiene products or cash donations can be dropped off at the centre at 640 Ellice Avenue.