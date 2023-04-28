Winnipeg workers mark Day of Mourning

The City of Winnipeg joined workers in marking a solemn occasion Friday morning.

The International Day of Mourning was recognized during a ceremony at Winnipeg City Hall. The annual day honours workers who have been killed or injured at work.

“In every workplace, each and every day of the year, every worker deserves to come home safe at the end of the day,” said Gord Delbridge, president of CUPE Local 500, the union representing city employees.

During his speech, Delbridge said his local union has lost 16 employees to workplace accidents since 1978.

According to the provincial government, 20 Manitobans lost their lives last year as a result of workplace incidents and occupational diseases.

During the ceremony, three names were added to the city’s commemorative wall for civic employees who died of work-related causes. All of the names added were firefighters.

“It’s so important that we as a city continue to remember the workers who have died or were injured by their work,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said following the ceremony. “It’s important for their family and friends and fellow workers as well that we continue to mourn and remember those individuals.”

Flags at civic and provincial buildings are flying at half-staff to mark the day.