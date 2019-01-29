

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers are invited to share their stories and be part of determining how the city will move forward in reconciling its history.

On Tuesday the city launched ‘Welcoming Winnipeg,’ an initiative to re-examine historical markers and place names to resolve the absence of Indigenous perspectives, experiences, and contributions in stories remembered and commemorated in Canadian cities.

“Listening to Winnipeggers will help the city develop a process and policy to guide how the city recognizes and commemorates various historical people and events with place names, plaques, signs, and street names,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman in a press release. “As a city, it is important to be proactive with our engagement with residents on how they feel about monuments and other recognitions before any actions are taken.”

The city said this initiative is just one aspect of the reconciliation process it is committed to, and said this will help ensure the perspectives of First Nations, Metis, and Inuit are reflected truthfully in Winnipeg’s stories, markers, and names.

The city is looking to the public for help in developing a process and policy for decision-making in ‘Welcoming Winnipeg.’

“The decisions that are made as part of the public engagement process must reflect the city’s relationship with Indigenous peoples and their longstanding relationship to the territory where Winnipeg now resides,” said Kimberley Puhach, chairperson of the mayor’s Indigenous Advisory Circle. “A shared future is grounded and informed by the truth of our shared past.”

Winnipeggers can get involved in this initiative in several ways:

Submit a story – Online, mailed, over the phone, or through audio recording at the Millennium Library;

Complete a survey – available until March 18, 2019;

Attend the panel event and discussion on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the University of Winnipeg – Be a part of the conversation in person and attend to watch Mary Jane Logan McCallum, Adele Perry, Jarvis Brownlie and more discuss the topic of reconciling our history and participate in the discussion afterward.

The city said the feedback gathered through this process will be used to help form recommendations for council’s consideration.