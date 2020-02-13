WINNIPEG -- The Assiniboine Park Zoo is now a certified sensory-inclusive attraction.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy has partnered with a U.S.-based, not-for-profit organization called KultureCity to make the zoo an accommodating and positive experience for visitors with sensory needs, and their families.

Zoo staff received special training, and bags equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, weighted lap pads, and verbal cue cards will be available to zoo visitors who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

“We also have signage throughout the zoo identifying areas where visitors might encounter more noise, which could be challenging for those with sensory needs and we also have a quiet room, so if someone’s looking for some private space if they’re having a sensory overstimulation challenge then we can assist them with that,” said Laura Cabak, the manager for communications and public relations at the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Assiniboine Park Zoo is the first zoo in Canada to be certified by KultureCity.