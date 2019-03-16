

CTV Winnipeg





A vigil was held in Winnipeg Friday night, after a mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand.

Forty-nine people were killed in what police are calling a terrorist attack.

A large crowd gathered at the Grand Mosque on Waverley St. to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community.

Aside from an increased police presence outside the mosque, many members of the Winnipeg Police Service were in attendance, including Chief Danny Smyth.

The Manitoba Islamic Association, which hosted Friday’s vigil, says the attack has fostered a sense of unity in Winnipeg.

“This is what I’ve seen since morning, you know,” said Maroor Khan, a volunteer with the Manitoba Islamic Association. “Everyone has called each other, it’s very emotional. We have to get together, we have to be with the victims, we have to be with the loved ones and fight this menace together.”

Twenty-eight year old Brenton Tarrant has been charged with murder and is being held in custody until April.