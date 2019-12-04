WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg residents and local organizations are joining forces to convince the City of Winnipeg to institute new, safe speed limits.

A town hall will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, and will feature presentations from Safe Speeds Winnipeg as well as group discussions.

In a release, it says City councillors and MLAs have been invited to attend the meeting and will be joining throughout the event.

This town hall comes in response to an increase in crashes and pedestrian injuries in the city.

In July, residents who live in the area by St. Vital Road raised concerns about drivers going over the speed limit. Safety concerns grew after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on St. Vital Road at Dunkirk Drive, which resulted in both drivers being taken to hospital.

Back in the first week of September, police handed out over one thousand tickets to drivers speeding through school zones.

In late September, police pulled over a driver who was going 99 km/h through a 30 km/h school zone. The driver, who was also on their phone, was given a $953 ticket for speeding, a $672 ticket and a three-day suspension for distracted driving, a serious offence notice, and a license review with MPI.

Green Action Centre, Wolseley Residents Association and Safe Speeds Winnipeg will all be co-hosting the town hall.

The event will start at 7 p.m., at the Old Grace Housing Co-op, 100-200 Arlington St. and everything will wrap up at 8:30 p.m.