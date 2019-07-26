

CTV News Winnipeg





A 45-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a man, who was found murdered in a Point Douglas Park in June, according to Winnipeg police.

Gabriel Radford Coates, 44, was found dead on the morning of June 19 at a park near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street.

On July 5, Coates’ family made a public plea at a police news conference, asking for help as police continued their investigation.

“Gabriel was an amazing person and he didn’t deserve this. He was an awesome father,” said the victim’s older sister Sarah Coates.

“He would’ve given you the shirt off his back if you asked him.”

Police previously said they located video of two men in the area at the time of the murder, who may have relevant information.

On July 25, officers made an arrest at a nearby home on Higgins Avenue.

Jason Thomas Borle was charged and is in custody.

Police say the two men did not know each other.

None of the charges have been tested in court.