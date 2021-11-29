Winnipegger honoured for work fostering Manitoba and Japan relations

WINNIPEG -

One Winnipeg woman received one of Japan’s highest distinctions in international relations this weekend.

The Consul General of Japan in Calgary presented the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays to Kumiko Yamashita. She was being honoured for her work building relations between Manitoba and Japan.

“I was very surprised and really humbled to be receiving that award, because they said it was for my work in bettering Japanese society in Canada, as well as fostering relations with Japan,” she said,

Yamashita, who is the former president of the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba, said the distinction was made possible by the community’s support.

She said many other people have supported her and contributed their time and talent to her work.

“I really feel that it’s a tribute to all of them, as well,” Yamashita said.

She noted she has worked with many volunteers over the years.