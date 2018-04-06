Multiple people were killed and after a bus carrying a Saskatchewan junior hockey team to a game collided with a transport truck on a rural highway Friday afternoon.

RCMP said the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi-trailer unit at about 5 p.m. on Hwy. 35, approximately 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, SK.

The bus was t-boned by the truck, according to the president of the Nipawin Hawks, which was scheduled to play the Broncos Friday night.

Winnipegger Matthieu Gomercic, formerly of the Steinbach Pistons, is a player on the team. There was no word Friday night on whether he was on board the bus at the time of the crash.

A number of people on the bus were also seriously injured, according to RCMP. Police could not confirm the number of fatalities or injuries.

Rescue efforts were ongoing, RCMP said Friday night, and since that remained its primary focus, limited information was available.