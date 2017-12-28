

CTV Winnipeg





The city is advising home and property owners to weatherproof their basements and crawl spaces to prevent indoor plumbing from freezing.

The city said every year 311 receives a number of calls in regards to no water due to frozen pipes.

Property and homeowners should take the following measures to prevent their plumbing from freezing,

Insulate areas of your home containing water pipes.

Insulate both hot and cold water pipes near exterior walls.

Weather seal your windows

Check for air leaks around electrical outlets, dryer vents and pipes. Seal leaks with caulking or insulation to keep cold air away.

Heat areas of your home containing water pipes.

Keep your garage door closed if there is water pipes inside.

Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes or appliances.

So far this winter, there have been 115 reports of no water due to frozen internal plumbing.

The city said to date there have been four reports of underground frozen water pipes consistent with normal Winnipeg winters this time of year.

Further information can be found at City of Winnipeg - Frozen Water Pipes.