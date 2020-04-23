WINNIPEG -- In a tweet Thursday morning, Mayor Brian Bowman asked Winnipeggers to show support for Nova Scotia by wearing red on Friday.

In solidarity with the families of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson and other innocent victims of senseless violence in #NovaScotia, encouraging Winnipeggers to #WearRedFriday. The #WinnipegSign will be red in support. @NPFFPN1 @rcmpgrcpolice @RCMPNS #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/7YOEq9yvru — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) April 23, 2020

Twenty-two people died on April 18, after a gunman opened fire in the small town of Portapique. The tragic incident ended when the shooter was shot dead by police in Enfield, N.S. Among the victims was RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

Since the tragedy, Winnipeg police held a procession to remember those who died.

In other shows of support around the city, staff from the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy put boots outside, Winnipeg City Hall and RMCP “D” Division both lowered their flags.

Residents have also joined in by hanging messages of support in their windows.