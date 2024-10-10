Winnipeggers being recognized on the city’s 150th anniversary

One medal for every year that Winnipeg has been a city.

The City of Winnipeg has announced who will get the 150 medals it’s handing out to mark its 150th anniversary.

The medals are meant to recognize people who made significant contributions to their community.

Over the next three weeks, all 150 medals will be handed out at various ceremonies happening all over the city.

Along with the medal, each recipient is getting a tree planted in their name at a city park.

“These recipients represent what makes Winnipeg special - people who give their time and energy to build a better future for all of us. I’m proud to recognize their efforts, and look forward to personally presenting some of these medals as we continue to mark this milestone year together,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

Close to 600 nominations were sent in and the final 150 were selected by a committee.

The first 150 medal ceremony was held Thursday morning at Wellington Crescent Riverbank at Academy Road.

Some of the more recognizable names on the list of recipients include Mary Agnes Welch, Niigaan Sinclair and Desiree Scott.