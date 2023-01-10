Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug

Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.

On Monday around 6:20 p.m., a cadet unit was waved down to a bus shelter in the Graham Avenue Transitway as a man was found unconscious and unresponsive.

After recognizing he was suffering from an overdose, two doses of naloxone were administered. After four doses total, the man regained consciousness and was taken to hospital in stable condition, and it's believed he will make a full recovery.

Police said "down" is a fentanyl-based drug and is "attributed to several overdose and sudden death events throughout the city."

In response to overdoses in the city, staff at select city-run facilities will now be able to administer naloxone.

"Opioids continue to be a significant public health concern and increasing access to naloxone will save lives," Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a news release.

Staff who work at recreation and leisure centres, indoor pools, fitness centres, and libraries are now able to give naloxone through a nasal spray while waiting for emergency responders.

"City-run indoor arenas, and community centre facilities, which are not managed by the City, are not included in this initiative," the city said in a release.

Winnipeg police advise anyone who experiences or sees a drug overdose to call 911 right away.

"To reduce the risk of an overdose, never use drugs alone and always carry naloxone if opioids may be present," police said in a news release.

The city said free take-home naloxone kits can be picked up at specific distribution sites.