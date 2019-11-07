WINNIPEG -- A record number of Winnipeggers feel there is more crime in the city, according to a Winnipeg Police Service general survey. And with the perceived spike in crime, the confidence in the quality of policing has decreased.

On Thursday, police released the results from the 2019 general public opinion survey. Between July 3 and Aug. 29, the city commissioned Advanis -- a privately-owned market and social research firm -- to survey randomly selected Winnipeg residents over the phone. This year, 620 people took part in the survey.

The results carry a margin of error of plus or minus four per cent.

WINNIPEGGERS FEEL CRIME IS INCREASING

Over 72 per cent of Winnipeggers feel that crime in the city has increased over the past year -- an increase of 44percentage points compared to the last police survey in 2017. The survey said this is highest number of people who felt this way since 2007.

About half of the survey participants felt crime in Winnipeg is worse than it is in other cities.

People identified thefts from cars, people using drugs, and vandalism as the most serious issues facing their neighbourhoods.

QUALITY OF POLICING IN WINNIPEG

The number of people who rated the quality of the Winnipeg Police Service as good or excellent dropped to about 64 per cent, roughly a 10-point drop from the previous two surveys.

“Since 2007 there appears to be a correlation between crime rates and quality assessments,” the survey reads, explaining it’s believed the increase in crime is reflected in the decrease.

When asked how people feel about funding for police, about 40 per cent said current police funding was adequate, and 38 per cent said police were under-funded.

Those who were surveyed were given a list of policing areas and asked to choose which ones they felt were most important. They identified criminal investigations, concentrated efforts on gang enforcement, and responding promptly to calls as the most important.

FEELING SAFE IN DOWNTOWN

While the majority of the people surveyed, about 63 per cent, said they felt safe walking alone downtown during the day. But when asked about feeling safe walking alone downtown after dark, the number dropped dramatically, to just 12 per cent who responded positively.

The survey said women were far more likely than men to feel unsafe downtown. Ninety-five per cent of woman surveyed said they would feel unsafe walking alone downtown after dark.

HOW WINNIPEGGERS FEEL ABOUT PHOTO RADAR

For the most part, the Winnipeggers who took part in the survey were -- for the most part -- satisfied with the use of photo radars and red light cameras in the city. Over the past decade, the number of people who approved of having police cameras set up in areas that had seen a lot of crashes grew by ten percentage points, and they also approved of photo radars set up at any location in the city at the discretion of the Winnipeg police.

About 70 per cent of the people surveyed had received a photo radar or red light ticket.

“It is interesting to note that respondents continued to approve of the various camera installations even if someone in their household has received a ticket,” the report reads. “The approval rates were higher in households where no one had received a ticket but by a surprisingly small margin.”

Men and younger citizens seemed to disapprove of the photo radars, and wanted less enforcement, the survey shows.

Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth is expected to comment about the results of the survey Friday.