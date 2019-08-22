Winnipeggers can still recycle a type of plastic container, despite a ban in another Manitoba city.

The City of Brandon told residents in July they can no longer recycle clamshell containers, which are hinged plastic containers often used to store greens, produce and pre-made meals.

It said the company that markets Brandon’s recyclables no longer accepts the containers and it doesn’t have the capacity to stockpile the product.

Calgary also recently revealed it sent 2,000 tonnes of the plastic to the landfill after it had been sitting in storage due to limited recycling options.

The City of Winnipeg is not currently considering making this same change, and says it has a contract to ship the containers to markets in Eastern Canada and the United States.

