

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a man and a woman in a string of robberies throughout the city dating back to March 28.

Darrell Jack Watson Nicholson, 24, and Carlene Crystal Pruden, 22, have both been charged with several counts of robbery among other charges.

Six businesses were targeted in the robberies including several gas bars, a beer store and a smoke shop, according to police.

In addition, a woman was carjacked and robbed of her vehicle in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West on April 16.

Police apprehended the two accused on April 19 when they were at a hotel in the 700 block of Marion Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed the stolen vehicle out front.

Police said Nicholson left the scene and was chased by officers until he was taken into custody. A small amount of powdered Xanax, valued at approximately $50, was seized from him.

Pruden was taken into custody immediately.