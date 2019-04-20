

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers celebrated Earth Day early this year with a community clean up at Assiniboine Park on Saturday.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy provided gloves, bags and pickers for over 30 volunteers who showed up to help.

“It’s amazing how much garbage was around, especially in the trees and right beside garbage cans,” said Kimberley Craig who helped pick up garbage with her daughter.

This was the first time the conservancy invited families to take part in a spring cleaning day.

“I do encourage people when they’re here in the park to automatically pick up and sort,” said Shaun Leonoff, manager of volunteer resources with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy. “You know bring a bag with them while they’re walking through the park. There’s nothing wrong with stopping and just picking up the litter as you go.”

The conservancy expects this will become an annual tradition.

Organizers say volunteers did find some odd items along the way, including two sets of keys, a toboggan and a t-shirt.