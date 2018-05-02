

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers are encouraged to bring three things to upcoming sporting events down: enthusiasm, cheers, and non-perishable food items.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced Wednesday it will collect donations for Winnipeg Harvest at all Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties, Manitoba Moose Western Division Final home games, and the Winnipeg Whiteout Viewing Parties.

On Monday, Winnipeg Harvest put out a call to the public due to an urgently low shortage of certain food staples. The organization called on the public to donate.

Fans are encouraged to bring staple protein, like canned stew, canned beans, canned fish, and peanut butter, as well as carbohydrate items like pasta, rice, instant potatoes, and mac and cheese mix, plus canned fruit, vegetables and soup to feed the nearly 64,000 Manitobans that rely on foodbanks.

Winnipeggers can bring food donations to Thursday’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party starting at 6 p.m. TNSE said bins will be located at each street party entrance.

On Saturday, fans will have two options to bring donations. The Manitoba Moose play an afternoon game at Bell MTS Place, followed by the Winnipeg Whiteout Viewing Party in the evening. Bins will be located at each of the four entrances to the arena.