WINNIPEG -- A group of residents in Winnipeg’s Luxton neighbourhood are fighting to keep a 127-year-old home from being torn down and having its property split into two lots.

The house, which is located at 94 Cathedral Ave., was originally built in 1894 and owned by Alexander Polson.

Ed Zacharias, a resident who is against the changes to the home, described it as a “gem of a house.”

“It’s been neglected, but it’s certainly worth keeping,” he said.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

The City of Winnipeg has received appeals against the decision to approve a variance on the land to build two residential building lots.

“The way they subdivided it, we’re not really too keen on it, because they’re going to encroach on existing neighbours very tight,” Zacharias said.

“They’re going to offset the size of the lots.”

Now, some neighbours are calling for it to be designated as a historic site.

“This is the history of Winnipeg,” Zacharias said.

“This is one of the original farmsteads. This is when they did the parish lots. This is one of the original sets here. [It’s] very important to have this kind of stuff in our community. For us, this is really important.”

A public hearing is being held on the matter on Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News