WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers came out in full force Friday to play hockey for a good cause.

Hockey Helps the Homeless held its first-ever hockey game that allowed everyday players to lace up their skates with 13 NHL Alumni.

Some of the NHL Alumni included Dave Babych, Thomas Steen Laurie Boschman, and Mark Stuart.

Babych, who played parts of six seasons with the Jets, said it was important to be part of an event like this.

“It’s been a while since we could contribute back (to the community), especially in towns that you played in,” said Babych. “They do it in Vancouver and it’s such a huge success there, that starting it here in Winnipeg and the way people back things here, it’s only going to get bigger and it's going to help the people the money goes to.”

Viola Bauer, who is the event chair for Hockey Helps the Homeless Winnipeg, said all money raised will be going to Red Road Lodge, Resource Assistance for Youth and Willow Place.

Bauer added the goal for the event was $100 thousand and that was exceeded.

“Thank you Manitoba for all your kind and generous support and donations and coming to the table with all kinds of volunteers, it’s been a great tournament,” said Bauer.