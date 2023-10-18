Winnipeg

    • Winnipeggers hold peace rally for Gaza, call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

    A peace rally was held in Winnipeg with a group calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Gaza war as civilian casualties are mounting.

    The group of several dozen people was at the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday night, many flying Palestinian flags.

    "It's mainly going to be a peaceful vigil, just to remember all of the people that have basically been killed since October 7, in Israel and Palestine," said Candice Bodnaruk from Peace Alliance Winnipeg, who helped organize the event.

    Along with speeches, the group marched along Memorial Park, lit candles and had a moment of silence for those killed in the conflict.

    "We are asking for our government, the Canadian government to take some action to call for a ceasefire," Bodnaruk said.

    The group says they are concerned about the violence against Gaza, as Israel retaliates following a deadly surprise attack on Oct. 7, by Hamas – a militant group that Canada, along with other Western Nations, has declared a terrorist group.

    "We do not condone any violence. We are completely against the Hamas attack, but the collective punishment of the Palestinian people is not the answer," Bodnaruk said.

    She is urging people to contact federal leaders and urge them to advocate for an end to the crisis. 

