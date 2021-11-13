Winnipeggers pull together to dig out from winter storm

WINNIPEG -

From freeing transit buses trapped in the snow, to shovelling neighbour driveways – Winnipeggers pulled together to tackle the first snowstorm of the season.

On Friday morning, Winnipeggers woke up to a winter wonderland after a storm battered the city with heavy winds and dumped 14 to 20 cm of snow.

As of Saturday, city crews are still out working to clear the streets and sidewalks. But it is not just the city crews that have been working to dig the city out.

Heather Shewchuk went outside Friday morning to find her 96-foot driveway in the Fort Richmond area had been snowed in. That's when a teacher and a group of students walked by.

"She just asked if she they could be of any help to me to do some shovelling, and I said, 'Are you kidding?'"

Shewchuk said she went and grabbed some shovels and the students worked together to help shovel out the driveway.

"I just can't believe that a teacher would be that thoughtful, to come into a neighbourhood just to see if anybody was needing help," Shewchuk said.

She is not the only one to have witnessed some good Samaritans at work.

CTV News viewers also sent in photos of Winnipeggers working together to push out Winnipeg transit buses stuck in the snow.

In one case, a group shovelled and pushed a bus near Bridgewater Forest for 45 minutes until it was free.

"They even gave each other some friendly fist bumps after the bus drove away," a viewer told CTV News in an email.

Another CTV News viewer sent in a photo of a group of students that helped push out a bus on Sinclair Street and Jefferson Avenue. They said the students all cheered as they finally were able to get the bus free.