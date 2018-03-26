Stella Behrendt loves to play under the canopy of trees at the Assiniboine Park Conservatory.

The four-year-old shutterbug usually visits the space with her grandmother so she can snap photos of the flowers, plants and fish.

On Monday, Stella wanted to bring her parents.

“Cause I want them to say goodbye to the conservatory,” Stella said.

The Assiniboine Park Conservatory is closing April 2 to make way for Canada’s Diversity Gardens, a $75 million project to replace a conservatory that’s considered to be past its viable lifespan.

“It breaks my heart that the trees and all these plants are going to be gone, but I’m happy they’re building something else to replace it and hopefully something that can last forever,” said Candice Behrendt.

The conservatory holds more than 100 years of history. It was built in 1914 as Winnipeg’s public stage of horticulture.

“It was common for a lot of large cities to build a new conservatory to showcase plants that came from far places around the world,” said Gerald Dieleman, project director for Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

In the late 1960s, the building was renovated. Will Pratt, who visited the Conservatory Monday, said his father’s company did the brickwork.

“It’s a really big deal to our family to see this lost,” Pratt said.

Dieleman said the Conservatory is home to thousands of plants. Some will be moved elsewhere or propagated and grown in Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

“The tropical material, we intend to move over to Toucan Ridge, which is in the zoo,” Dieleman said. “The smaller material here, we’ll hang onto in some of our greenhouses and bring outside for the season when the weather gets warmer.”

Dieleman said the larger trees will be carved into utensils, bowls or artifacts as a way to continue the Conservatory’s legacy.

According to a spokesperson for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, the Conservatory could be torn down this spring or this summer.

From March 27 to April 2, the conservatory will host an open house style celebration.

One hundred plantable bookmarks will be given out every day to the first 100 visitors.