    Winnipeggers spot wild turkeys in Riverbend neighbourhood

    Wild turkeys spotted in Winnipeg. (Source: Aaron Macri) Wild turkeys spotted in Winnipeg. (Source: Aaron Macri)

    With the Christmas spirit in the air in Winnipeg, it looks like some special visitors are trying to get in on the holiday fun.

    A group of wild turkeys made a stop in Winnipeg’s Riverbend neighbourhood on Saturday.

    The turkeys were seen in Winnipeg over the weekend. (Source: Aaron Macri)

    One homeowner in the area told CTV News Winnipeg that a flock of turkeys showed up at his home this weekend, where they snacked on some bird seed and made a bit of a mess.

    He noted that turkeys often visit the neighbourhood during the wintertime, adding that he always enjoys their antics.

    The turkeys were seen in the Riverbend area. (Source: Aaron Macri)

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that turkey like to come to Winnipeg because there is a large supply of food, trees for roosting and a lack of predators. Turkeys are not considered dangerous and will usually run away from humans.

