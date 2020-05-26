WINNIPEG -- A group of people escaped an overnight fire in Winnipeg’s St. Matthews area on Tuesday by taking refuge on the roof.

Crews were called to the fire at a three-storey, multiple-family home in the 300 block of Maryland Street just after 12:30 a.m.

According to a news release from the City of Winnipeg, three people escaped to the roof before firefighters arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home. Rescue crews used a ladder to get the three people, as well as a dog, down from the roof, and the fire was under control by 12:56 a.m.

No one was hurt.

The city’s emergency social services were sent to the scene to help the residents find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.