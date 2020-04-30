WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is urging Winnipeggers to continue to seek out medical care for urgent and emergent matters that are unrelated to COVID-19.

The health authority is also reminding people that emergency departments, urgent care centres, mental health services, home care, long-term care, and in-patient care are still available, though some services have been scaled back or postponed due to the pandemic.

Vickie Kaminski, WRHA president and CEO, said in a news release that emergency departments and urgent care centres in Winnipeg have seen a decrease in the number of visits since the first case of the virus was announced in Manitoba.

“There are likely several factors at play that are leading to this decrease in visits, but we want to make sure that people deliberately avoiding seeking care isn’t one of them,” she said.

The WRHA is reminding residents that hospitals have taken steps to ensure everyone is safe, including visitor restrictions, staff screening, and the use of PPE, physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures.

It notes that people should not stay away from hospitals to preserve the capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“We want Winnipeggers to know that it’s safe to come to the hospital if you need to, and it is ok to come to the hospital if you need to,” Kaminski said.

“No one should feel bad or guilty for seeking care, and we don’t want anyone to feel unsafe seeking care either.”

In the month of March, visits to Winnipeg emergency departments and urgent care centres were down by an average of 97 visits a day compared to the month before. The WRHA said preliminary numbers show that this trend has continued into April.

The health authority also notes that EMS arrivals and wait times were down in March 2020.

Dr. Fourie Smith, president of Doctors Manitoba, recently told CTV News Winnipeg that research is showing that primary-care physicians have seen a drop in the number of patients seeking care.

He urges any Manitoban with a medical condition to call a physician’s office to determine whether they need to see a doctor.

“Please do not guess where you’re health is concerned,” he said.