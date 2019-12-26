WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers were up early Thursday to hit stores for some Boxing Day shopping.

Best Buy was prepared for the early risers as it opened its doors across Winnipeg at 6 a.m. There was a lineup of people waiting to get in at the St. James Street location near Polo Park Mall.

One man was ready to pick up a big ticket item, a brand new 70 inch Samsung TV.

“My son is going to love it, he is a gamer and we are going from 1080P to 4K so it’s a big improvement. I spent the night looking online for the best deals and I think I got it,” he said.

Best Buy as well as other stores across the city are running boxing day deals throughout the day.

Many stores are operating on extended hours Thursday to accommodate an influx of shoppers.