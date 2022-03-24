Winnipeggers warned to be careful around thin ice

With the temperature starting to warm up and the spring thaw underway, Winnipeggers are being reminded to be careful around bodies of water and thin ice.

The Winnipeg Police and Fire Paramedic Services are warning residents that rivers, streams, retention ponds and ditches are dangerous right now.

They note that the ice is quickly deteriorating, and that this is the most common time of the year for people to fall through the ice.

The emergency crews are asking parents and teachers to talk to their kids about these dangers, and for pet owners to keep their pets on leashes around bodies of water.