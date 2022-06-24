Winnipeggers welcome changing neighbourhoods as population grows
A population boom in Manitoba’s capital city is resulting in changes to housing and a possible future boost to businesses.
For the past 40 years, antique shop owner Mike Huen has spent a lot of time with the past, and expects his iconic building at 52 St. Anne’s Rd. to become part of it once he fully retires and sells the land.
‘’Everything around here is changing,” Huen said to CTV News Winnipeg. “For the 40 years I’ve been here there’s been so many changes on the street.”.
Huen is expecting condos or a mixed-commercial building to be built where his building currently stands.
“Its good because it’s generating the city itself but, in a way it’s sad because you are going to lose places that are kind of a landmark to a lot of people,” he said.
The president of the St. Vital Historical Society said his end of the city looked a lot different in the 1940s.
On St. Anne’s Road and Pembina Highway, single-family homes are becoming large apartment buildings, breathing new life into the neighbourhood.
“When I grew up out here there was nothing basically,” Bob Holliday said, gesturing to an old photo of his childhood St. Vital home.
He noted there were nearby farms, and houses were distanced from others. As time went on, more homes were built and businesses started popping up.
“Things have to change. From where we are, to north, to Carrier Avenue, businesses have changed, but many of the buildings are still there,” Holliday said.
St. Vital Coun.Brian Mayes is seeing changes to his neighbourhood. He is supportive of the large apartment building on St. Anne’s Road that’s replacing old houses and is expecting to see more changes on the busy strip as the neighbourhood evolves.
“It’s a mix of small business and bigger residential developments coming in. So far, I think we’ve maintained the character and the balance,” Mayes said.
He said the influx of new residents means more people around to support local businesses.
‘’It’s not like the businesses are folding or being chased out. It’s part of an evolution,” he said.
Statistics Canada said Winnipeg’s population has grown from 663,617 people in 2011 to 749,607 people in 2021.
‘’Certainly, as we emerge out of this pandemic environment of our economy, I think what Winnipeggers are going to realize, over the last decade, is the city’s growing dramatically,” said Jino Distasio, a University of Winnipeg urban geography professor.
Distasio said the “up and out” push for affordable housing needs communities willing to grow with the influx - and the infrastructure and businesses to go with it.
“The next six to 12 months are really going to be telling for how our economy is going to rebound and how the real estate market is also going to respond,” Distasio said.
