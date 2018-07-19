A city council motion calling for a referendum on reopening Portage and Main to foot traffic has passed with strong support.

13 councillors and Mayor Brian Bowman voted in favour of adding a question on the issue to the ballot during this fall’s civic election.

Winnipeggers will be asked a yes or no question: “Do you support the opening of Portage and Main to pedestrian crossings?”

Councillor Jenny Gerbasi opposed the idea.

The motion was brought forward by councillors Jeff Browaty and Janice Lukes who say Winnipeggers haven’t had a chance to officially weigh in on the issue.

The results of a plebiscite are non-binding.