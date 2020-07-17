WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced on Friday that two of its pools will be partially reopening on Monday, July 20.

Residents can now register for two-hour public swim, lap swim and fitness blocks at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and the Pan Am Pool. These facilities will offer limited access to fitness equipment, walking tracks and pools.

Some of the changes at these facilities will include reduced capacity, physical distancing, hand-sanitizing stations, and increased cleaning.

The city also noted the pools and fitness areas will be closed to the public for 30 minutes between the blocks. Access to locker rooms and showers will be limited, and there will be a limited number of life jackets.

Winnipeggers are encouraged to book their swim and fitness blocks before arriving, because there’s no guarantee there will be spots available.

The swim and fitness blocks will be offered on a week-by-week basis, with new spots coming out on Thursdays. Reservations can be made up to 30 minutes before a time slot, as long as there’s space.

Residents can register for blocks online or by contacting 311 for help.

Starting on Monday, people will also be able to register for the blocks at the facilities.