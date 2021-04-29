WINNIPEG -- A group of Winnipeggers are working together to help get medical supplies to India as the country deals with a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases.

Achal Khanna, from the group Indians in Winnipeg, said he’s in constant communication with his parents, who are in India. He said though his parents are doing alright, he knows others in India who are being impacted by COVID-19.

“The situation is getting worse day by day,” he said.

To help the people of India, Khanna said his group has joined forces with other Winnipeggers to take part in a fundraising campaign to ship 10 to 15 oxygen concentrators to India – something the country is in desperate need of.

“We are just trying to do our small bit and help a few people survive,” he said.

Each concentrator costs more than $1,800, not including the cost of shipping from the United States to India.

“We all know money can save lives, but here are the oxygen concentrators which are mostly needed right now in the hospitals in India,” Khanna said.

As of Thursday morning, the group of Winnipeggers had sent two oxygen concentrators to India, with five more being sent soon.

However, more concentrators are still needed.

“We urge all Winnipeggers to step forward and help by donating whatever they can, so that Indian people can benefit from the oxygen right now,” Khanna said.

Donations for the initiative can be made online.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.