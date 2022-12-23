WINNpass program expanding; bus fares increasing in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is increasing bus fares and expanding its WINNpass program at the start of next year.

On Thursday, the City of Winnipeg announced that effective Jan. 1 2023, an annual inflationary increase will apply to all Winnipeg Transit fares. In 2023, the cash rate for adults will be $3.15.

The city notes that certain e-pass fare products will no longer be available in the new year. The fare products that are being eliminated account for three to four per cent of total fare sales, and alternatives for these products will be available.

Bus tickets from 2022, plus the applicable cash difference, will continue to be accepted until March 31, 2023.

WINNPASS EXPANSION

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Winnipeg will be expanding its WINNpass program for eligible residents.

With the expanded program, youth who meet the criteria will be eligible for WINNpass, and pass holders will be able to buy e-cash for rides at a 50 per cent discount on the full fare rate. The e-cash option is in addition to the monthly passes that are already available.

Coun. Janice Lukes said the changes come after the city received feedback on the program and found that some participants said a monthly pass didn’t meet their travel needs.

“The new e-cash offering provides a more flexible option,” she said in a news release.

“We invite people who could benefit to apply for a WINNpass online, or in person at Winnipeg Transit Customer Service Centres.”

Since launching in 2020, the WINNpass program has provided eligible adults with a discounted monthly pass.

Winnipeg encourages those in low-income households who would benefit from discounted e-cash or from the youth eligibility to apply to the WINNpass program.