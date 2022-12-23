WINNpass program expanding; bus fares increasing in Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is increasing bus fares and expanding its WINNpass program at the start of next year.
On Thursday, the City of Winnipeg announced that effective Jan. 1 2023, an annual inflationary increase will apply to all Winnipeg Transit fares. In 2023, the cash rate for adults will be $3.15.
The city notes that certain e-pass fare products will no longer be available in the new year. The fare products that are being eliminated account for three to four per cent of total fare sales, and alternatives for these products will be available.
Bus tickets from 2022, plus the applicable cash difference, will continue to be accepted until March 31, 2023.
WINNPASS EXPANSION
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Winnipeg will be expanding its WINNpass program for eligible residents.
With the expanded program, youth who meet the criteria will be eligible for WINNpass, and pass holders will be able to buy e-cash for rides at a 50 per cent discount on the full fare rate. The e-cash option is in addition to the monthly passes that are already available.
Coun. Janice Lukes said the changes come after the city received feedback on the program and found that some participants said a monthly pass didn’t meet their travel needs.
“The new e-cash offering provides a more flexible option,” she said in a news release.
“We invite people who could benefit to apply for a WINNpass online, or in person at Winnipeg Transit Customer Service Centres.”
Since launching in 2020, the WINNpass program has provided eligible adults with a discounted monthly pass.
Winnipeg encourages those in low-income households who would benefit from discounted e-cash or from the youth eligibility to apply to the WINNpass program.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as more than 213,000 lose power in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
For first known time in public, Putin calls fighting in Ukraine a 'war'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday used the word 'war' to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a 'special military operation' 10 months after it began.
Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump's lies to the 'unimaginable'
The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the 'unimaginable' 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy.
BREAKING | 3 dead in Kurdish centre shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural centre in a bustling Paris neighbourhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.
FIFA reviews chef's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
FIFA is taking "appropriate internal action" to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Regina
-
'Community getting back out': Regina mayor says big events in 2022 helped rebuild tourism
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said 2022 was a year of change for the city, as it worked towards building community back up from COVID-19 restrictions and addressing homelessness.
-
'It was home for them': Community rallies with donations for displaced residents after apartment fire
Residents have joined together to collect donations for 10 individuals, including two children, who were displaced by an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.
-
What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina
Here's what you need to know about cancellations and delays at the Regina International Airport.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
One dead following Saskatoon motel fire
A fire that left one person dead at a Saskatoon motel was caused by “improper disposal of smoking material”, the fire department said.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead
A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
-
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Edmonton
-
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Still cold, but we're past the bottom of the deep freeze
Edmonton hasn't been above -20 C since Sunday. But, there's a good chance we'll get a degree or two above -20 later today. The problem will be the wind. We're expecting it to be around 15 km/h this morning and then 20 km/h midday and this afternoon.
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
Toronto
-
Toronto braces for major winter storm as Tory warns that cleanup could take several days
It could take several days to dig out from a major winter storm that has already closed schools across the GTA and upended holiday travel plans for some Torontonians.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Snow starts to fall in parts of the GTA ahead of major winter storm
Here’s a live look at how the weather system is passing through the region and the problems it’s causing for commuters and travellers alike.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Calgary
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
Kempe strikes in OT, Kings top Flames after giving away lead
Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as more than 213,000 lose power in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
-
Montreal company fighting food waste with juicy innovations
It's estimated some four million Canadians struggle to put food on the table, yet about a third of all the food produced in the world ends up in a landfill. A Montreal company is trying to change that.
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa, causing widespread power outages
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, resulting in power outages in pockets across the city.
-
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
-
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
-
Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Cancellations and closures
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada cancels several domestic flights due to winter storm
Air Canada has proactively cancelled a number of flights departing Vancouver, as the region's airport struggles to clear a backlog of delays and cancellations brought on by a week of severe winter weather.
-
Warnings grow for transit users as Metro Vancouver braces for freezing rain
With a winter storm warning in effect, those hoping to use Metro Vancouver transit services Friday morning are being warned to prepare for considerable delays for buses and the SkyTrain.
-
'Truly cold air mass' shatters dozens more B.C. weather records
There were dozens more cold weather records broken across British Columbia on Thursday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Winter storm to bring more snow, freezing rain to Vancouver Island
Another winter storm system is bearing down on Vancouver Island as residents are still grappling with heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures. Environment Canada upgraded its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.
-
Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire
A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.