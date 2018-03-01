The first major winter storm of the season could hit Southern Manitoba Sunday evening, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The statement said a complex weather system could culminate in a “potent Colorado Low” that brings heavy snow northwards, and while it is difficult to predict at this point, the weather system has the potential to seriously disrupt travel.

The statement also said Southern Manitoba will see snow falling in multiple batches as the system develops, starting on Friday night, but it won’t amount to much until the snow storm that begins on Sunday evening, which could bring 15 to 30 cm of snow by Tuesday, along with heavy winds with the power to reduce visibility and impact highway travel.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says because it is a complex weather system, forecasts could change.

Storm would follow driest “meteorological winter” on record

The heavy snowfall is forecast to come on the tails of a record-breaking winter for Winnipeg in terms of low snowfall.

The period from December to February, known as meteorological winter, was drier in the city this year than any other on record, with a total melted precipitation of 14.6 mm, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Its records indicate the previous record was 15.8, in 2014/15.

The snowfall amount in Winnipeg was the lowest experienced in 30 years, at 33.2 cm at the Charleswood Snowfall Station. In 1987/88, the amount of snowfall was 30.3 cm.

The temperature in Winnipeg was colder than average by 0.8°, with an average temperature of -15.3°C.

With files from Colleen Bready