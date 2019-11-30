WINNIPEG -- The City’s annual snow route parking ban starts up this weekend – with the city warning Winnipeggers to ‘know your zone’.

Starting Sunday cars cannot be parked on designated snow routes between 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. The city says it is essential these priority streets are kept clear of snow so emergency vehicles are able to move quickly and safely through the streets.

Cars that are parked on the snow routes overnight will be given a ticket of $100, though it is reduced to $70 if it’s paid early. As well, the vehicle may be towed.

The parking ban will be in effect until March 1.

To find out where snow routes will affect parking, visit the City of Winnipeg’s interactive map.